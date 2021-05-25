Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,860,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,564 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $501,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $5,098,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.43. The stock had a trading volume of 52,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

