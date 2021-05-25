Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $645,916.00. Insiders have sold 38,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.