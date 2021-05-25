NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $5.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the lowest is $5.30 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $22.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.52 billion to $27.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.97.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $624.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

