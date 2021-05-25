NXM (NXM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $230.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One NXM coin can now be bought for $92.44 or 0.00250623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $592.80 million and approximately $230.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00065806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.19 or 0.00900619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.08 or 0.09386238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,914,996 coins and its circulating supply is 6,412,699 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

