NXM (NXM) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $108.12 or 0.00274372 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $693.36 million and $11,386.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00076203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.98 or 0.00979468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.90 or 0.10010663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,915,063 coins and its circulating supply is 6,412,767 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

