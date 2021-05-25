Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 39.4% Lower Over Last Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $102.04 million and $9.27 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

