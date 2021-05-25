OAX (OAX) Market Cap Achieves $15.01 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and approximately $260,935.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.02 or 0.00917433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,664.70 or 0.09744597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

