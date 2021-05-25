Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 4,058 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 44,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 64,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $118.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,239. The firm has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

