Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $116,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.35. 87,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,426. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

