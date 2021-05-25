Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 386,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.88% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of PTGX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. 3,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,246. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

