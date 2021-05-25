Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $21.78 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.95. 12,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.27. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

