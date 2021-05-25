Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $43.11 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises approximately 2.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Ball were worth $43,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Ball by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ball by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

BLL traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.60. 15,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,607. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

