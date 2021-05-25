Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $891,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Intel were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. 633,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,730,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $228.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

