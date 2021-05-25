Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.54. 49,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,249. The firm has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.