Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 2.2% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $36,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $13.03 on Tuesday, reaching $736.33. 6,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,840. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 158.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $710.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

