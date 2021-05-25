Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.07. Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OII. Cowen increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. 14,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $15.83.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 96.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

