Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

