Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $210.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

