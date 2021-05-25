Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

PM stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,143. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average is $85.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

