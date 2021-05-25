Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.42. 50,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

