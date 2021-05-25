Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 704 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,096 shares of company stock worth $1,187,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

