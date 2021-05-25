OLO (NYSE:OLO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

OLO (NYSE:OLO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.90 million-$34.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.75 million.

NYSE:OLO opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

