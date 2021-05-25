Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives $4.00 Average PT from Analysts

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. 1,781,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,636. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

