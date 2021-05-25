ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NYSE:OKE opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

