Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.22. 150,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

