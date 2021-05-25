Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $33,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

VZ stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 357,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338,334. The firm has a market cap of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

