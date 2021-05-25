Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Amgen by 169.4% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Amgen by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,926,000 after purchasing an additional 196,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.55. 122,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.