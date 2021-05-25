Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $16.60 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,589. The stock has a market cap of $181.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.27. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $194.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

