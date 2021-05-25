Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $47.37 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,309 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $47,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,143. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average is $115.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.