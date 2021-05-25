Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 31,548 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

NYSE GM traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,992,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

