Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,110 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.83. 105,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,198. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

