Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 16,726 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $36,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 47,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 68.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 80,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.19.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $212.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,469,980. The firm has a market cap of $573.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.14 and its 200 day moving average is $244.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

