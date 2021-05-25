OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $63.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $844.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,630.21 and a beta of 0.63.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,742 shares of company stock worth $5,562,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

