Opus Price Hits $0.0031 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $433,277.40 and $12.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00986809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.43 or 0.10096286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00086451 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

