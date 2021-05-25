Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

