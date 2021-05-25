OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 4.5% Higher

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.81. 75,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,353,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperformer” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $826.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.15.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.