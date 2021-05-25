Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 12,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 835,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,204 shares of company stock valued at $797,789. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth $54,581,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $13,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

