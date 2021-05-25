OriginTrail Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $104.10 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00068118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.76 or 0.00941392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.59 or 0.09928325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,450,444 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.