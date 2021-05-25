Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.45

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 15135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SEB Equities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 9.78%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.5704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 5.63%.

About Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

