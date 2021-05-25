Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 588.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,834,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 720,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,505,251.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,775,427.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

