Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $16.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

PARR stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $852.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

