Parachute Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $152,436.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $152,436.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00059734 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,014,933 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars.

