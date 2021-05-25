Parex Resources (PXT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Parex Resources (TSE: PXT) recently:

5/18/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Parex Resources was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$27.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

TSE:PXT opened at C$19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Parex Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.2716683 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

