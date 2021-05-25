Partner Communications (PTNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.05 and a beta of 0.89. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

