Patriot Financial Partners GP LP Sells 230,799 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP decreased its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 604,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,799 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Financial comprises 3.3% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 101,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $509.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAL. Barclays raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

