Pavion Blue Capital LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.88. 40,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,242. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.61 and a 200 day moving average of $218.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

