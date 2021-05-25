PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 177 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.28. 20,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,284. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average is $193.28. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

