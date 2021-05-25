PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $599.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,382,754. The company has a market cap of $577.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

