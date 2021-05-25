PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 92.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 849 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $16.35 on Tuesday, hitting $1,245.08. 82,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,156.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,153.96. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

