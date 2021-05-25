PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 30,760 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.69. 81,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,198. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.